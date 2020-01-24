Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing

Bruce delighted with Lazaro signing

Steve Bruce is delighted to have completed the loan signing of Valentino Lazaro and says the Inter Milan winger could play for Newcastle this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NufcAsia

NUFC ASIA RT @NewcastleFansTV: "Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can play… 2 hours ago

NewcastleFansTV

Newcastle Fans TV "Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve. He can p… https://t.co/7iTRYVIMyQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.