This Planet Spins So Fast, a Day There Lasts Only 8 Hours

The fastest spinning planet in the universe, called Beta Pictoris b, should be nicknamed "Speed Racer." The planet’s breakneck spin is not messing around with a speed of 62,000 mph.
