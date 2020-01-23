Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area's "active" bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Probe into fatal Australia firefighter plane crash complicated by blaze

An active bushfire status has complicated the probe into a plane crash which killed three American firefighters in the Australian state of New South Wales on Thursday (January 23).

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigators had to be escorted to the one-kilometer-long crash site by firefighters on Friday (January 24) and police were still in the process of securing the area.

ATSB Chief Commissioner Greg Hood said it was still too early to speculate on the cause of the crash of the C-130 Hercules tanker plane.

CHIEF COMMISSIONER OF THE AUSTRALIAN TRANSPORT SAFETY BUREAU, GREG HOOD, SAYING: "Our understanding, our early understanding at this stage is the aircraft arrived around about 1315 on-site and proceeded to drop a line of fire retardant across the ridge.

Not long after the aircraft had discharged the retardant, the aircraft impacted terrain, killing the three on board the aircraft." Ian McBeth, Paul Hudson, and Rick DeMorgan Jr were all in their 40s and had previously worked for the U.S. military, as well as extensive flight experience.

Two of them were married and left behind young children.

Firefighters in Australia held a minute's silence and flags on official buildings in New South Wales were flown at half-mast as a mark of respect on Friday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the country will never forget their sacrifice.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW SOUTH WALES RURAL FIRE SERVICE COMMISSIONER SHANE FITZSIMMONS, SAYING: "Today, quite rightly, passing a moment's silence, but we will be forever indebted to the enormous contribution and, indeed, the ultimate sacrifice that's been paid as a result of these extraordinary individuals doing a remarkable job, as they have done now for years here in New South Wales." Eight firefighters have been killed in the bushfire crisis since September.

Around 250 firefighters from the United States and Canada have been deployed in the country since the start of the season.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jamie_Freed

Jamie Freed Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/L2MC5aMi8H 38 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/toRjJ5VWtq 47 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/FjDuNmevxF 54 minutes ago

EuSouOGoku

👁️ Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/U4vMWhVuNu https://t.co/hnlTLknono 1 hour ago

worldabcnews

World ABC News I just posted "Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers" on Reddit https://t.co/3HKeCSxd1g 1 hour ago

asabeshehu

ASABE SHEHU YAR'ADUA Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/6QmcovQIvo https://t.co/DWRdyGTKUr 2 hours ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Probe Into Fatal Australia Bushfire Plane Crash Complicated by Dangers https://t.co/wbnanytlHo 2 hours ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers https://t.co/NtlSyMXLqi 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires [Video]3 American Firefighters Killed Battling Australian Wildfires

Three American firefighters have been killed in a plane crash while battling wildfires in Australia; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published

Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed [Video]Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

A plane being used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia has crashed, killing three crew members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.