China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published China shuts transport, temples as virus toll rises to 25 China has stepped up measures to contain a virus that has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, as local media report that some hospitals in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, have supplies for only three to four days and are running low on testing kits. Michelle Hennessy reports.

