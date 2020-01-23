Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

The buzz of rumoured relationship between actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now.

#Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal #Vitkat #TheForgottenArmy

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katrina Kaif supports rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, attends the screening of his web series

Bollywood news: Once again, Katrina Kaif has grabbed many eyeballs with her presence at the special...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Katrina poses with Vicky Kaushal’s brother

Katrina Kaif recently grabbed eye-balls when she attended the special screening of rumoured beau...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatrinaTigress

Tigress_Katrina RT @Spotboye: Aww!❤️ The rumoured lovebirds #KatrinaKaif and @vickykaushal09 were spotted together at @kabirkhankk and @sunnykaushal89’s T… 5 hours ago

DunyaToday_News

Dunya Today Katrina Kaif attends screening of web series on World War II freedom fig... https://t.co/s0dQcIJF4S via @YouTube 9 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Katrina Kaif supports rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, attends the screening of his web series… https://t.co/SPQhXDsMLi 11 hours ago

KatrinaTigress

Tigress_Katrina RT @etimes: #KatrinaKaif strikes a pose with rumoured beau #VickyKaushal's brother #SunnyKaushal at a show's screening https://t.co/QSd28Q… 12 hours ago

KatrinaTigress

Tigress_Katrina RT @bombaytimes: Katrina grabs eyeballs as she attends the special screening of rumored beau Vicky Kaushal’s brother's upcoming show! #Kat… 12 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Katrina Kaif supports rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, attends the screening of his web series… https://t.co/pMhcBSQDHF 12 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Aww!❤️ The rumoured lovebirds #KatrinaKaif and @vickykaushal09 were spotted together at @kabirkhankk and… https://t.co/upLHlSVU7q 13 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming show – Times of India https://t.co/aIvUnBpdy8 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army [Video]Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal attend special screening of The Forgotten Army

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

#VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz [Video]#VicKat? Vicky & Katrina trigger off social media buzz

Is it game on really, for VicKat? Fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would love to think so. #VicKat #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.