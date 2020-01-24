Super Happy Dog Slaps Tail From Side to Side

Occurred on January 18, 2020 / Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "Luna has always been very excited to see any other human or dog but my mom's dog Milden put her on another level of excitement since she has grown up around him.

My mom was coming over to hang out with me while Josh was working and let the dogs get some energy out."