Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Happy Dog Slaps Tail From Side to Side

Super Happy Dog Slaps Tail From Side to Side

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Super Happy Dog Slaps Tail From Side to Side

Super Happy Dog Slaps Tail From Side to Side

Occurred on January 18, 2020 / Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "Luna has always been very excited to see any other human or dog but my mom's dog Milden put her on another level of excitement since she has grown up around him.

My mom was coming over to hang out with me while Josh was working and let the dogs get some energy out."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.