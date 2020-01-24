Global  

Missed target.

Missed target.

Missed target.

My tom-cat is very indecisive when it comes to jumping , climbing etc.

He is not like the usual tabby cats who are agile and bold.

Our tom - cat plans every detail so well that it finally results in change of plan itself.
