Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical heading to big screen

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical heading to big screen

Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical heading to big screen

Tina Fey's "iconic" 'Mean Girls' musical is to be adapted for the big green, and she admits it is "incredibly gratifying" to see how much the film and stage production have meant to audiences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tina Fey Announces 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Becoming a Movie!

Mean Girls is coming right back to the big screen! Tina Fey announced on Thursday (January 23) that...
Just Jared - Published

Tina Fey excited to make 'Mean Girls' broadway into movie

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress-comedienne Tina Fey is taking "Mean Girls" back to the big screen...
Sify - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Triyuliantiii1

Triyuliantiii RT @ELLEmagazine: Tina Fey Announces ‘Mean Girls’ Musical Movie Adaptation https://t.co/fpmxvEDrDK 39 minutes ago

BostonSegway199

BostonSegwayTours RT @DTownBostonBID: Tonight the Mean Girls musical kicks off at the Boston Citizens Bank Opera House until February 9th! An award-winning t… 2 hours ago

katiemicc

Katie Tina Fey wants to make a movie out of mean girls the musical? the musical is based on the original move. Reboots an… https://t.co/JS56kPExla 3 hours ago

ElleCanada

ELLE Canada Tina Fey confirms more Mean Girls will be coming our way — this time with a soundtrack https://t.co/vQsrdoOtfT 4 hours ago

DTownBostonBID

Downtown Boston BID Tonight the Mean Girls musical kicks off at the Boston Citizens Bank Opera House until February 9th! An award-winni… https://t.co/1ALAs98wlI 4 hours ago

Hearst

HEARST Now on #HearstLive: Tina Fey announces @MeanGirlsBway #musical #movie adaptation https://t.co/bIbMauyS0O… https://t.co/zMPHW56grP 4 hours ago

TessaGrayEthD

Tessa🤑 RT @broadwaycom: MEAN GIRLS is headed back to the big screen as a totally fetch movie musical! @MeanGirlsBway https://t.co/HsKZdHzqoU 6 hours ago

scoutmagph

SCOUT the mean girls 2 we deserve https://t.co/cTeKLW8yip 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about rehearsal difficulties and their new movie together, Wine Country, directed by Poehler. See more highlights..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:46Published

11-Year-Old Skye Turner Stars In Broadway’s “Tina” [Video]11-Year-Old Skye Turner Stars In Broadway’s “Tina”

Skye Turner chats with Tamron Hall about her monumental moves in portraying both Tina Turner on Broadway and Aretha Franklin on the big screen.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.