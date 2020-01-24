Global  

One-on-one with Joe Biden

One-on-one with Joe BidenKIMT News 3's George Mallet is sitting down with the former Vice President
One-on-one with Joe Biden

George drove down to mason city for a oneáonáone interview with the former vice president.

This was george's third interview with biden since he entered the presidential race.

George, what were today's topics?

Wellááá katieááá biden and i talked less about politics than we did about our sons.

Former vice president joe biden answered all the questions this morning at his north iowa events center town hall.

After the gathering, though, i asked biden a question.

To what extent does his late son beau remain an inspiration?

Biden said both of his sons inspire him.

I can remember, george, not a joke, i can remember when they were probably 12, 13, or 11, 12 walking into a room where i was doing a function and looking up and thinking how i looked up to them.

I've always looked up to my boys, i mean, they turned out, they're better men than i was.

On a network interview this morning, biden spoke in particular about beauáááá saying he hopes his late son remains proud of him.

He knew how, as he said, dad i know no one loves me more than you love me, but, he said dad i'm going to be okay, but promise me you're going to be okay.

What he meant was he just wanted me to not back away from everything i've worked on my whole life, not to run for president necessarily, and so i made a promise to him, that i would, that i'd be okay that i'd stay engaged so that's what i meant this morning when i said i hope he's proud of me, and it matters, i mean it matters a lot, to me, i mean he's part of my soul.

Biden says it is beauáááá rather than himááá who should be beau biden was the attorney general of delaware when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He died in 2015 at the age of 46.

As you heard biden says beau pushed him to stay politically engaged during his cancer fight.

The iowa caucuses will take place on what would have been beau's 51st birthday./// george also asked



