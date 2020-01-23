Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation

Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation

Kodak Black's attorneys have accused prison authorities of denying the incarcerated rapper his right to legal counsel and shipping him off to Kentucky without their prior knowledge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kodak Black's Lawyers Accuse Prison Officials of Constitutional Violation

Attorneys for the 'Zeze' rapper claim to have only learned about his transfer to a federal prison in...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Kodak Black’s attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation – Music News https… 7 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #MusicTv Kodak Black’s attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation – Music News https://t.co/rq3ANfAmLm 7 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation The star has been locked up si… https://t.co/lvtt46raFr 7 hours ago

SSteamMedia

SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation https://t.co/FaFBY9DIhf https://t.co/XIuyUjB0bC 7 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Kodak Black’s attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation – Music News h… 8 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Kodak Black’s attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation – Music News https://t.co/yR3mUrtwaz 8 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation 8 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Kodak Black's attorneys slam prison authorities for alleged constitutional violation - The star has been locked up… https://t.co/VmyA75zLgX 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky [Video]Lawyers: Pompano Beach Rapper Kodak Black Moved To Federal Prison In Kentucky

Rapper Kodak Black's mother and a group of attorneys called a news conference on Wednesday to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami, only to find out he had been..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.