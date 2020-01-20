Phoebe Waller-Bridge fulfills 'life-long dream' with new production company

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has fulfilled a "life-long dream" after launching a production company.



Recent related videos from verified sources Rami Malek says Phoebe Waller-Bridge transformed his Bond villain Rami Malek has credited 'No Time To Die' screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge for bringing his Bond villain to life. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published 7 hours ago Gipsy Queen Movie Gipsy Queen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Director Hüseyin Tabak gained critical acclaim with such films as „Your Beauty Is Worth Nothing“ and The Legend Of The Ugly King“. GIPSY QUEEN is.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:10Published 5 days ago