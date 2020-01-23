Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra thought she was suffering a seizure after Harvey Weinstein allegedly r*ped her in her apartment.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Shootersyk"DamyEku" https://t.co/zaimYOEIWY - Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court - https://t.co/yHlyirRaSK 7 hours ago People Magazine SA Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court - https://t.co/OPghanJbxQ https://t.co/ELsOIaC4FN 7 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/ixdUWO8DW3 10 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court… https://t.co/zdWf7qjBmx 10 hours ago Yakov Koltovskoy Actress Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein - Axios https://t.co/iKlgiXmURs 11 hours ago WILSON BATTU Ph.D. Annabella Sciorra chokes up as she recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/Ajty47BQoR 18 hours ago elvan RT @naomirwolf: @AnnabellaSciorra, pure heroine-ism. She recounts horrific alleged rape and her body shaking "like a seizure." Most women,… 18 hours ago elizabeth meryl rosner Annabella Sciorra chokes up as she recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein by @RRosenbergNYC https://t.co/zUOi3zcekX via @pagesix 18 hours ago