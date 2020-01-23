Global  

Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein r*pe ordeal in court

The Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra thought she was suffering a seizure after Harvey Weinstein allegedly r*ped her in her apartment.
Actress Annabella Sciorra Tells Her Story of Harvey Weinstein Rape in Court

The 'Sopranos' actress recounts the alleged sexual assault she suffered at the hands of the disgraced...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSBSDaily Record


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Annabella Sciorra Testifies in Court About Alleged Rape

The actress took the stand on Thursday to emotionally recount the night Weinstein allegedly assaulted...
Entertainment Tonight - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSBSIndependent



ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" https://t.co/zaimYOEIWY - Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court - https://t.co/yHlyirRaSK 7 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court - https://t.co/OPghanJbxQ https://t.co/ELsOIaC4FN 7 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/ixdUWO8DW3 10 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged Harvey Weinstein rape ordeal in court… https://t.co/zdWf7qjBmx 10 hours ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Actress Annabella Sciorra recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein - Axios https://t.co/iKlgiXmURs 11 hours ago

geniuswilson

WILSON BATTU Ph.D. Annabella Sciorra chokes up as she recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein: https://t.co/Ajty47BQoR 18 hours ago

elvan

elvan RT @naomirwolf: @AnnabellaSciorra, pure heroine-ism. She recounts horrific alleged rape and her body shaking "like a seizure." Most women,… 18 hours ago

elizameryl

elizabeth meryl rosner Annabella Sciorra chokes up as she recounts alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein by @RRosenbergNYC https://t.co/zUOi3zcekX via @pagesix 18 hours ago


Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court [Video]Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

