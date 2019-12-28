Global  

Mean Girls Musical Coming To Movie Theaters

Mean Girls Musical Coming To Movie Theaters

Mean Girls Musical Coming To Movie Theaters

"Mean Girls" went from the movie theater, to the Broadway theater, and now it's headed back to the movies.
Tina Fey Announces 'Mean Girls' Musical Is Becoming a Movie!

Mean Girls is coming right back to the big screen! Tina Fey announced on Thursday (January 23) that...
Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakes

Mean Girls channels Street Fighter: The Movie: The Game as culture becomes a ouroboros of remakesTime to break out your best pink outfits because Mean Girls — the popular 2004 Tina Fey cult comedy...
witherspooning_

Rob Hixon With the Mean Girls Musical movie coming out, this feels very important to say: Dear Hollywood, I don’t FUCKING kno… https://t.co/pGHbk8rTRL 3 minutes ago

MariaAmliaSant5

Maria Amélia Santos RT @voguemagazine: Mean Girls is coming back to the big screen! Here is everything we know so far. https://t.co/kUKdtL4FJJ 24 minutes ago

kevguest

Kevin Guest High School Musical, the Musical is a TV show based on a TV-movie, High School Musical. Now, Mean Girls the Musical… https://t.co/UrK5p3IFT5 51 minutes ago

roXas9620

the hormone monstress but male 🏳️‍🌈 Mean girls the musical the movie coming to scam us all https://t.co/OOhYWyFNNQ 2 hours ago

C100FM

C100FM Another #MeanGirls movie is coming in 2021! It's based off #TinaFey's @MeanGirlsBway. So, a movie adaption of mean… https://t.co/1ZfxB8kOEW 3 hours ago

ohana_ut4

𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓪💐 RT @VogueRunway: It's official! Mean Girls is coming back to the big screen. https://t.co/8L2BaUpfu2 https://t.co/nKOgnDvWfq 3 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Another Mean Girls movie is coming to screens https://t.co/QP8IqQEmiv 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: SO fetch! Are you ready to sing-a-long to #MeanGirls?! https://t.co/z63WULkOcT 6 hours ago


All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical [Video]All-Girls 'Newsies' Adds Empowering Message to the Classic Musical

The classic musical Newsies is getting a new twist at an all-girls high school in a west suburb of Chicago. The production does feature one boy in a lead role, but the entire rest of the cast is made..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:04Published

Top 10 Trends We Totally Got from Mean Girls [Video]Top 10 Trends We Totally Got from Mean Girls

Admit it, these are all trends we definitely got from Mean Girls.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:00Published

