Miami native Pitbull to perform before the Super Bowl 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:31s - Published Miami native Pitbull to perform before the Super Bowl "You know what I love about the tailgate party? That means we get to set it off. That means everybody is on the TV ready to have a good time, and that's why it's the best song to be performing. "Get Ready" featuring Blake Shelton. " 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Miami native Pitbull to perform before the Super Bowl SAYING IT’S MAKING STAYS INMIAMI MORE POSSIBLE BECAUSE OFSELLOUTS.THE SUPER BOWL JUST KEEPSTURNING INTO A BIGGER STARSTUDDED AFFAIR!MIAMI NATIVE, PITBULL, WILL KICKOFF THE CELEBRATIONS ON GAMEDAY... WITH A PRE-GAMEPERFORMANCE OF HIS NEW SONG."You know what I love about thetailgate party? That means weget to set it off. That meanseverybody is on the TV ready tohave a good time, and that’s whyit’s the best song to beperforming. "Get Ready"featuring Blake Shelton. Youknow this is my get readyjacket."DEMI LOVATO WILL PERFORM THENATIONAL ANTHEM BEFORE THE BIG





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Interactive Tour Of Super Bowl Fan Experience Football fans are in for a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl fan experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:34Published 5 hours ago Casinos in Council Bluffs Taking Super Bowl Bets Super Bowl LIV will be the first one since Iowa legalized sports betting. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:09Published 5 hours ago