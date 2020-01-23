Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New York City Moves to Ban Cashless Stores to Give Low-Income Customers Access to Resources

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
New York City Moves to Ban Cashless Stores to Give Low-Income Customers Access to Resources

New York City Moves to Ban Cashless Stores to Give Low-Income Customers Access to Resources

New York City lawmakers are moving to ban “cashless” stores, where shoppers pay with their cards or their smartphones.

Stores would have to allow customers to pay with cash as well, or face a hefty fine.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Moves to Ban Cashless Stores in Blow to Visa, Mastercard

New York City is joining San Francisco and Philadelphia in banning stores and restaurants from...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

xcoeur66x

☈obert 🌭 RT @LauraAlix: Story doesn't say this, but this is also the law in Massachusetts https://t.co/j26W9CXYmu 44 minutes ago

jga05

Justin A. RT @AmerBanker: New York City moves to ban cashless stores https://t.co/Mrji7Z2bwN 57 minutes ago

LauraAlix

Laura Alix Story doesn't say this, but this is also the law in Massachusetts https://t.co/j26W9CXYmu 1 hour ago

VernMcKinley

Vern McKinley RT @Kiffmeister: New York City is joining San Francisco and Philadelphia in banning stores and restaurants from rejecting cash as a form of… 1 hour ago

denicomc

Michael Denicola New York City is joining San Francisco and Philadelphia in banning stores and restaurants from rejecting cash… https://t.co/wiTMFBBEla 1 hour ago

vixcontango

Stevie Vixx DeBlasio's New York City bans cashless stores. In case you hear more ridiculous scaremongering from the #FauxNews c… https://t.co/Yqs8ln8pvA 2 hours ago

Kiffmeister

John Kiff New York City is joining San Francisco and Philadelphia in banning stores and restaurants from rejecting cash as a… https://t.co/MUipIHEBc7 2 hours ago

glory_global

GLORY New York City is joining San Francisco and Philadelphia in banning stores and restaurants from rejecting #cash as a… https://t.co/rZzfUqrcif 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Star Trek fans can now beam aboard the subway with special Picard-themed MetroCards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept Cash [Video]New York City Council Passes Bill Requiring Businesses To Accept Cash

Cash is the universal currency, and now New York City businesses will have to accept it; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.