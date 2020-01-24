|
Eye on the Day for Friday Jan 24, 2020
EYE ON THE DAY: arguments in the Senate impeachment trial continue, the CDC confirms the first case of coronavirus in the U.S., and millions of adults are planning to watch this year's Super Bowl.
Do you have your game day plans yet?
