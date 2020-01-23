Indian space agency unveils robot rocketeer 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published Indian space agency unveils robot rocketeer India's space agency has revealed its humanoid robot prototype, preparing for its part in the test flight for "Gaganyaan" - the country's first manned mission to space.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources India’s space agency will fly a half-humanoid robot to prepare for its first human spaceflight missions The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready to begin its human spaceflight...

TechCrunch - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this