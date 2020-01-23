Global  

Indian space agency unveils robot rocketeer

India&apos;s space agency has revealed its humanoid robot prototype, preparing for its part in the test flight for &quot;Gaganyaan&quot; - the country&apos;s first manned mission to space.
India’s space agency will fly a half-humanoid robot to prepare for its first human spaceflight missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is getting ready to begin its human spaceflight...
TechCrunch - Published


India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission [Video]India Develops ‘Half-Humanoid’ to Mimic Crew Before Country’s First Manned Space Mission

In preparation for India’s first manned space flight, it unveiled a humanoid that it will use for its tests. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut' [Video]Meet Vyom - India's first robot 'astronaut'

India's space agency has unveiled a robot that will travel to space later this year.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:53Published

