Lauren Reed Third Year cooking at Super bowl Tailgate

Sunday, one lafayette woman will have a much different experience.

Lauren reed is heading to miami to cook at a vip tailgate.

This isn't her first year working the big game.

News 18's isabella caruso met with lauren the first year she was asked to cook in the tailgate.

Isabella how did she get chosen for this?

Lauren previously worked at the colts vip tailgates, which are run by bullseye event group.

Bullseye is in charge of the players tailgate at the super bowl.

And by the way- it's voted the number one super bowl tailgate.

Here in lafayette, reed is best known for her farm-to-table dinners at the farm at prophetstown.

Now for the past three years, she's been working with chefs from all over the country at the super bowl.

Reed tells us there are several celebrity chefs there, including guy fieri and aaron may.

She says it feels so great to continue to be asked back to work this event.

Especially being a small-town indiana girl.

Plus, she doesn't mind the celebrity sightings.

The environment is like the best party you have ever been to in your life, it's crazy.

There's ton of nfl players, there's tons of famous people.

Lauren will leave the farm on january 29th and be in miami until feburary 4th.

She says it's a long process to prepare and also clean everything up after the big party.

Like lauren said, it's the best party of your life.

So if you're headed down to miami for this year's super bowl and want to join her for the game's number one tailgate, tickets are still available.

A fair warning- they cost 875 dollars a person.

Isabella caruso news 18.

