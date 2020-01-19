Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Senator Kamala Harris is considering endorsing her former primary rival Joe Biden.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden’s record...

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) California Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent,...

Aaron Apollo Camp RT @IAStartingLine : Realignment started early this year in Iowa. Elizabeth Warren has pitched herself lately as the candidate who can best… 2 days ago

Russell Drew @jmartNYT @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden Is it Biden time for Kamala Harris? Rumors are swirling that the California sena… https://t.co/rS44wXbSnX 16 hours ago

Todd Bannon @twinsmom60 @debr3322 @MtuellJudy @blakesmustache @KamalaHarris It sounds like Kamala Harris is going to endorse Bi… https://t.co/Wr5wT8i7vQ 2 hours ago