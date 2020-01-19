Global  

Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Kamala Harris May Endorse Former Rival Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Senator Kamala Harris is considering endorsing her former primary rival Joe Biden.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Kamala Harris mulls endorsing Biden: Report

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) California Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent,...
Sify - Published

Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden’s record...
Reuters - Published


Which Democrat Has The Best Chances Of Winning The Nomination [Video]Which Democrat Has The Best Chances Of Winning The Nomination

Which Democrat has the best chances of becoming the nominee? Business Inside and Morning Consult conducted a survey and came up with a 2020 Democratic Power Ranking. Elizabeth Warren is in third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll [Video]Bernie Sanders Leads the Democratic Race for President in New National Poll

Bernie Sanders becomes the latest candidate to challenge Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the Democratic primary, topping the former Vice President in a new poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

