Man killed in 3-car wreck

Man killed in 3-car wreck

Man killed in 3-car wreck

Huntsville Police say a man died after being involved in a three car wreck at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive
Man killed in 3-car wreck

We have an update to breaking news we first brought you this afternoon.

Huntsville police say a man died after being involved in a three car wreck.

The crash happened at the intersection of jordan lane and commercial drive in huntsville.

That's just north of university drive.

Thanks for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live where the crash happened.

Will, what are police saying about this investigation?

Huntsville police tell me the driver who died was trying to avoid causing an accident when he crashed his vehicle.

Police say the vw beetle you see on your screen was heading south on jordan lane, when a black saturn pulled out in font of him from commercial drive.

The beetle swerved to try and avoid hitting the saturn and crashed almost head-on into a hummer heading northbound on jordan.

The driver was rushed to huntsville hospital with seriously critical injuries.

The traffic homicide unit was called to the scene shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

I was told that the driver of the saturn is cooperating with the investigation and stayed at the scene.

Right now, we're still working to learn the identity of the driver of the vw beetle.

Reporting live on jordan lane, will robinson-smith, waay



Florida woman saved from burning car just before it explodes

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man stopped at the scene of a burning wreck and teamed up with a...
Seattle Times - Published


