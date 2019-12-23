Global  

Around Town - Statehood Day Celebration - 1/24/20

Around Town - Statehood Day Celebration - 1/24/20

Around Town - Statehood Day Celebration - 1/24/20

Celebrate Michigan&apos;s history tomorrow for the Statehood Day Celebration.

It&apos;s being held at the Michigan History Museum in Lansing.

Admission is free and it runs from 10 to 4.
