Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster out now

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster out now

Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha Starrer ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster out now

Rajkummar- Rao and Nushrat Bharucha much anticipated film ‘Chhalaang’ First look poster is finally out now.

#Chhalaang

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chhalaang poster: Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's look will leave you intrigued

The makers of Chhalaang released the first poster of the movie and we already feel that the...
Mid-Day - Published

Rajkummar-Nushrat unveil 'Chhalaang' poster

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha's 'Chhalaang' is one of the highly...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagazineIcraze

iCraze Magazine Check out the interesting poster of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang. Movie to release on 13th… https://t.co/FKXgi0N7PL 1 hour ago

wHxSK8ibPUZCt3D

My lover Varun Dhawan❤️ RT @timesofindia: The makers drop the first poster of #Chhalaang starring @RajkummarRao and @NushratBharucha via @etimes https://t.co/t… 2 hours ago

MusicIndiaTV

Music India Check out the interesting poster of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang. https://t.co/4yFMbzH9HD 2 hours ago

LuvFilms

Luv Films RT @Bollyhungama: #Chhalaang: First poster of @RajkummarRao and @NushratBharucha starrer is out now @mehtahansal https://t.co/M7bZG1ZasS 3 hours ago

Bollyhungama

Bollywood Hungama #Chhalaang: First poster of @RajkummarRao and @NushratBharucha starrer is out now @mehtahansal https://t.co/M7bZG1ZasS 3 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India ‘Chhalaang’ : The makers unveil the first poster of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer – Times of India https://t.co/DPCC0WhrlS 4 hours ago

KRKBoxOffice

KRKBOXOFFICE 'Chhalaang' : Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer movie first lookout https://t.co/mCBXOPkXwJ #RajkumarRao… https://t.co/jlpVGOwHgP 4 hours ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times Directed by @mehtahansal, #Chhalaang is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. @NushratBharucha… https://t.co/WNXule2IRo 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani rock the casual look at 'Malang' promotions [Video]Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani rock the casual look at 'Malang' promotions

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani starrer "Malang" have been the talk of the town since the first poster of the film is released.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:42Published

Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershah' first look posters out now [Video]Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Shershah' first look posters out now

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday shared the first look poster of his upcoming film 'Shershah'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.