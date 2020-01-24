Get Fit Friday 1/24/20 - Goal Setting

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday, i'm beth jeffers, joined here at the fitness factory in columbus with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: today, we want to continue on.

We talked about goal setting.

We've talked about choosing a gym.

Some ideas on some weight management.

And today we want to discover some frequently asked questions that people have before they begin the exercise program or even joining a gym.

Whitney brown: right.

One of the questions that we get a lot is, i don't really know where to start.

So you joined a gym, you took our suggestions from last week on how to choose one, you found the right one.

But what do you do now?

What's the plan?

And that's a great question.

Whitney brown: i think what i always tell people to do is just to start simple.

There's a lot of places that have group x programs that can help you, which is a large group setting with an instructor, a certified instructor.

They're going to take you through different things, whether it be strength training or some kind of cardio work.

That will help you kind of get a baseline.

Maybe you hire a trainer for a few sessions.

Whitney brown: but the most important thing is to keep it simple.

A lot of times, people go online and find these really complex strength training breakdowns, and i'm thinking, that's a lot to handle.

Something simple that's going to get you a solid foundation of fitness is going to be priority one.

Beth jeffers: i think there's some questions that are super simple.

I think a lot of you out there have these questions.

And one is, what do i wear when i go to a gym?

Am i going to feel weird and intimidated if i have on sweats and a big old t-shirt?

No, you won't.

Beth jeffers: obviously, i think people have a stereotype that everybody in the gym's in shape.

Well guess what, they're not.

They're just people like you and me.

They're just regular people.

So please don't feel intimidated.

That's why it's great, like we talked about, to go into the gym first and kind of check things out.

I think that'll make you feel more comfortable.

Or like you said, whitney, go online and check out some pictures.

Whitney brown: right.

Absolutely.

A lot of times, people don't know how to use the equipment, and they might not want to ask.

That's okay.

There's always instructions on the equipment, too, so feel free to check that out.

Or ask the employees.

Whitney brown: again, as you've shopped your gyms, you know whether the employees are knowledgeable, if they're certified.

I hope that you found a gym that has that type of staffing.

If so, ask them what to do.

Find a trainer.

They're going to have a t-shirt on, they're going to have a gym shirt on that's going to tell you that they work there.

Ask them what to do.

They'll be happy to show you what to do.

Whitney brown: a lot of times, gyms will have either seminars, or will have sessions for new members that they can kind of show them where things are in the facility, and how and when to use them.

Beth jeffers: we want you to try working out in 2020.

I think you're going to feel better if you do.

Take some of these steps.

Don't worry about how you appear and if you're not in shape.

Come in and do a little bit at a time.

Like whitney said, choose a place that people are going to help you.

That's really super important.

That's going to help you stick with your program.

Whitney brown: and everybody was a beginner at some point.

So everybody starts somewhere.

I had a baby a year ago, and so i had to start over.

It can be intimidating, but just get started.

That's our best advice is to just get started.

Beth jeffers: so as we close out again, we'll talk a little bit more next week on how you can keep going in 2020 and reach those goals that we talked about setting a few weeks ago.

Have a good week.

Narrator: for more get fit fridays with the fitness factor, go to wcbi.com.

