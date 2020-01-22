Global  

Rep. Adam Schiff’s Passionate Speech Stirs Senate

During the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Rep.

Adam Schiff made his plea for why Trump should be removed from office.
What was the Senate chamber like while Rep. Adam Schiff made his final Thursday speech?

Rep. Adam Schiff decided to take Trump's directions to "read the transcript," noting Trump had told...
USATODAY.com - Published


BlackanRadio

Blackan TV インターネット TV Mr. Adam Schiff is one of the level-headed, noble bright men left in the US congress. Yes he was passionate deliver… https://t.co/ULRF3tRjQ5 38 minutes ago

kaley3992

Shirley RT @Defeat_Trump2: I'm sitting here with tears in my eyes after watching Adam Schiff's brilliant & passionate closing speech in the Trump i… 44 minutes ago

JamieON94964661

Jamie O'Neil @blakesmustache Hearing Adam Schiff closing remarks last night brought tears to my eyes. Good tears. His passionate… https://t.co/DQ83T3OlYU 3 hours ago

GloriaW92430096

Gloria Wright @hardball @amjoyshow @DrJasonJohnson @TiffanyDCross Shivers went thru my bones at the close of @RepAdamSchiff passi… https://t.co/b020uYjqvG 4 hours ago

GenevieveLee19

Genevieve Lee Brilliant, passionate closing speech @AdamSchiff in impeachment trial: This is why, if you find Donald Trump guilty… https://t.co/nIMyx8Oh0A 8 hours ago


Trump and the Kremlin had a 'convergence of interest'- Schiff [Video]Trump and the Kremlin had a 'convergence of interest'- Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, said to the U.S. Senate on Thursday that President Donald Trump pushed Russian talking points that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff [Video]Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

