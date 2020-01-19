Global  

Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Baby Archie may have been born with a silver spoon, his parents are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… But Prince Harry wants to reportedly raise his son away from all the pomp and royalty.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
