Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash

Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash

Florida firefighter among three killed in Australia plane crash

Their employer identified the men killed as Capt.

Ian H.

McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A.

DeMorgan Jr. of Florida.
