Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

Swift helped kick off the annual Sundance Film Festival in style on Thursday, greeting screaming fans and then posing for a photo call at the premiere of her new documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana'.
Taylor Swift brings star power to Sundance opening night

The 30-year-old star, who is one of the best selling names in pop music, was joined at the event in Utah by the film's director, Emmy-winner Lana Wilson, as well as producers from the movie.

Swift teamed up with Netflix for the film which is set for release in select theaters and on the streaming platform on January 31.

Netflix describe the film as "a raw and emotionally revealing look" at Swift "during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice." The film includes Swift's decision in 2018 to get involved in politics and publicly back the Democrats in a midterm election in her home state of Tennesse as well as showing her working on new music.

In the film's trailer, Swift says: "I feel really good about not being muzzled anymore and it was my own doing." Later adding: "There's nothing that feels better than this moment." Hundreds of fans made the trip to Park City in Utah and braved the cold outside the Eccles Theatre as they waited for the star ahead of the screening.



