6pm cs jan 22 2020

I'm candace barnetteand i'm cassie schirm... thanks for choosing news 15 at five... 3 we start with a developing story right now at 6.... as we told you last night on news 15 the iota middle and high schools were given the all clear after a bomb threat.

And we've learned within the last hour that there is now a new threat.

The iota police department saying quote they have been made aware of new threats relayed via social media and are currently investigating the new information.... they went on to say they'll continue investigating the matter until they are able to hold the involved parties responsible.

We'll continue following this story and will bring you the latest as we get it on air and online at kadn.com.

A community in mourning today... all focus turning to seventeen-year-old comeaux high school student matthew carter.

Carter died earlier today after he was left in critical condition from saturdays shooting ..during what police are caing an attempted armed robbery on north meyers drive.

Today his classmates are sharing their thoughts about just who carter really was... as they deal with the loss of one of their own.

"he was one of the best friends you could have.

He was an all around athlete, played soccer and football , he was a brother to everyone , he was a cool guy, he was always a straight up person."

Comeaux high school are students shocked by the news of seventeen years old matthew carter's passing.

Students gathering at the memorial spot in honor of matthew say his life will always be remembered, he was so sweet, he didn't care who you were or what you looked like, he was always there for you no matter what."

Carter who was shot during an attempted armed robbery january 18th was in critical condition at lourdes hospital until he passed away from his injuries on wednesday.

"it was a shocker.

It wasn't as bad in critical condition.

I felt that he would pull through and then we got the news today that he didn't make it so it kinds hit home."

Students say the student body has been strong through the process.

"we joined together and we have this parking spot behind us, just a lot of things to remember about matt and red and a lot of jackets and stuff going around, it just really hit us close to home."

Matthew carter will live on at comeaux high school as student plan to continue honoring the athlete and showing support to his family.

"we're still rooting for matt, i know it's hard, i love you, but 31 strong."

Murder charges aganist the two suspects have been upgraded from attempted first degree murder to first degree murder.

Both suspects are still in custody.

3 two men accused in the fatal shooting of a jeanerette teenager have been arrested days after his death.george bobb iv and mcclellan molo, both 19 years old, were taken into custody in rapides parish on tuesday night.they were transported to jeanerette to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of seventeen-year-old kendall thompson jr. two other suspects were arrested last weekend.

3 as lafayette continues to grow the lafayette regional airport is setting an new all-time record for the number of passengers.last year more than half a million people flew in and out of the aiport the highest number since 2014..the airport is expecting even more poeple in the next few years so they are making some new additions like a second tsa lane and even a brand new terminal that will be done in a year and a half.

Leading the way was delta airlines the atlanta flight with 86.7 percent of seats filled, followed by united airlines the houston flight with 73.6 percent and american eagle for dallas with 70.2 3 city club at river ranch held its first seminar of 2020 today.this year's forum was all about heart health..

Attendees learned how to detect, prevent and even reverse the onset of cardiovascular disease.

Officials say it's all about having the right screening, education and making changes to your lifestyle.

" with this new project, they are changing the light fixtures, that also comes with the led bulbs as well.

And again this is a savings of not only electricity but it's also savings of maintenance and the quality of lighting is better " the event included a 30 minute 3 presentation with q& a session and a delicious 3-course meal provided by city club chefs.

Love our schools is looking to make northside high school a brighter place,,,the educational initiative introduced project spark, which aims to replace over 80 led lights in northside's welding and wood shops.

Love our schools is aimed at transforming public schools and elevating the community in partnership with lpss.

"with this new project, they are changing the light fixtures, that also comes with the led bulbs as well.

And again this is a savings of not only electricity but it's also savings of maintenance and the quality of lighting is better" project spark was sponsored by lafayette utilities systems.they say even difference.

3 back in october, news broke that the hard rock hotel in new orleans which was under construction just crumbled... yesterday, social media flooded with images showing the body of a victim ... still trapped in the rubble.

A tarp was originally put down to cover the remains ... but strong winds shifted the tarp... exposing the victim's legs.

New orleans press secretary, latonya norton, is urging the public in a statement ?not?

To share photos of the victim, as it is "irresponsible and indefensible."

She also says sharing photos would make a tragic situation worse.

President trump's impeachment trial began in the united states senate today.

The president's lead lawyer began by saying that the president did nothing wrong..while lead house impeachment manager, representative adam schiff, appealed to the senate chamber to weigh the case fairly.the senate voted along party lines to kill several amendments... including one to subpoena the white house for documents related to ukraine.senators also voted 53 to 47 to kill an amendment to subpoena white house chief of staff mick mulvaney to testify.

An arizona mother is in police custody for allegedly killing her three young children.

Phoenix police arrested 22-year old rachel henry tuesday.authorities say she admitted to killing her three-year old son... her two-year old daughter... and seven-month old daughter monday evening.she's charged with three-counts of first-degree murder.in court tuesday, bond was set at three-million dollars.

After meeting for a full day, officials with the world health organization were not ready to declare a deadly new coronavirus ... a global public health emergency.the announcement comes as officials in wuhan, china... will begin to quarantine its residents... and as the u-s deals with its first case.

Sarah dallof reports.

The city believed to be ground zero for the mysterious corona virus... sealed off.according to chinese state media, officials in wuhan are taking extraordinary steps to quarantine residents ... halting outbound flights and trains.hoping to stop the spread of the virus.... that has killed at least 17 and sickened more than 500.it comes as the world health organization grapples with how to tackle the outbreak... extending an emergency meeting into a second day.s/ dr. tedros adhanom ghebreyesus/ director-general, world health organization"the decision whether or not to declare a public health emergency is one i take seriously and one i'm only prepared to make with consideration of the evidence."

The first confirmed patient in the u-s... a seattle-area man in his 30s who'd recently traveled to wuhan- is hospitalized and reportedly in good condition.health experts are working to trace his contacts.trump"cdc has been terrific, very great professionals and we're in very good shape."the focus now on quickly identifying... and isolating future possible cases.dr. steven gordon, chairman of infectious disease, cleveland clinic"are we prepared?

I would never say we're 100 percent prepared but i would certainly say we're more prepared than a year ago and a year before."airports globally are stepping up screenings.the u-s is working to funnel all travelers from wuhan through five airports..

Including chicago's o-hare.

Allison arwady commissioner of chicago dept of health"they'll get a card that explains why we're screening."where they'll be screened for fever... cough or shortness of breath.

Officials urging awareness..

Not panic.... as coronavirus case numbers climbsarah dallof n-b-c news.

U-s health officials have said they believe the washington state patient... is believed to be low risk... to the general public.they're also advising people to be vigilant about washing their hands, coughing and sneezing into an elbow and staying home when sick.the same things you do to avoid the flu.

The ragin cajuns women's basketball team has already won more games than it did all of last season.

Last year the cajuns finished 7-23.now the cajuns tied for second place in the sun belt conference standings.

Ron snyder explains how the ladies are pushing to carry over their early successs into this upcoming homestand.

The ragin cajuns women's basketball team back at home after a three game road trip and it was grueling just because of the drive back.

There confidence far from shutdown this season.

They are 11-6..adversity because of it we had so much of it last year with injuries and all that we learned how to work through it with struggles and all that.

Just proud of the fact that we can do that.

It something we have to get through.

With the experiene that we had last year.

I was proud of what they did last year.

I don't think we have anyone on the team that can take over a game.

I think it takes the whole team.

Now just because they are back at home doesn't mean they can get too comfortable.

These games this week difficult to win.

Consistency comes from how you practice.

Reporting at the cajundome.

Ron snyder news 15 sports .

The ragin cajuns women's team takes on arkansas state on thursday at 6pm.

Saturday the ladies battle u-l-m at 2pm.

A weather forecast for south florida gets world-wide attention..

After meteorologists call for - falling frozen iguanas.

The large lizards are cold-blooded.

And temperatures in the 30's leave them frozen in their tracks.

The cold weather doesn't kill the iguanas..

Just stuns them.

So when this guy started to warm up..

He started moving again.

Iguanas often hang out in trees..

So when they freeze..

They fall to the ground.

