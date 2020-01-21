More Than 3 in 5 Americans Are Lonely, Study Says

KPJRFilms RT @DocResilience: #OneCaringAdult: A new survey finds that more than three in five Americans are lonely. Heavy social media users, young p… 59 seconds ago

Weave: the Social Fabric Project More than 3 in 5 Americans report being lonely, in new survey by @Cigna - up 18% in last year. Where you work seems… https://t.co/tIDGZQjbWx 3 minutes ago

Resilience Doc #OneCaringAdult: A new survey finds that more than three in five Americans are lonely. Heavy social media users, yo… https://t.co/tU1oMWn4R3 9 minutes ago

Rona Lewis According to a new survey from healthcare provider Cigna, more than half of Americans consider themselves lonely, w… https://t.co/Lzlaez9Q6R 13 minutes ago

Holland Webb RT @NPR: A new survey finds that more than three in five Americans are lonely. Those who reported higher levels of loneliness include: • h… 16 minutes ago

ALCO Sales "More than three in five #Americans are #lonely, with more and more people reporting feeling like they are left out… https://t.co/RWEBcsd4iI 17 minutes ago

Dwight Eagan RT @NPR: A new survey finds that more than 3 in 5 Americans are lonely. Those who reported higher levels of loneliness include: • Heavy so… 48 minutes ago