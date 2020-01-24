Mocs Wreck Citadel

To mckenzie arena.

The mocs brought a 7-1 home record.

Advantage chattanooga.

The mocs were the ones who appeared to have one of the nation's top offenses tonight.

David jean baptiste the up and under.

He scored 12 points.

Stefan kenic lays it over to rod johnson for an easy bucket.

Mocs scored over 50 in the first half.

Final ticks of the first half, and matt ryan with a buzzer-beating three.

Mocs celebrate a 52-40 lead at the break.

A-j caldwell was a big spark off the bench.

He was 3-of-4 behind the arc in scoring 11-points.

All bulldogs coach duggar baucom could do was chill because u-t-c was rolling.

Big second half for ramon vila.

He powers up one basket from the right side.

Moments later he scores on the lob from the left side.

He had 17.

Coach paris was groovin'...i guess.

Citadel averaged nearly 82 points coming in.

They didn't hit seventy in losing 92-69 to u-t-c.

Paris:"but in the second half we had such a good defensive effort.

We held them to 29 in the second half and that's with 11 points scored after we made substitutions in that last three minutes or so."

Reporter:"when you score 100 in one game and 92 in this game.

That's gotta be fun basketball."

Caldwell:"that's not really normal for college basketball, especially in league play.

Whenever we have a game like this when you can put the ball in the basket, it's fun for everybody.

It's fun for the fans.

It's fun