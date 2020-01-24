Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mocs Wreck Citadel

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mocs Wreck CitadelMocs Wreck Citadel
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mocs Wreck Citadel

To mckenzie arena.

The mocs brought a 7-1 home record.

Advantage chattanooga.

The mocs were the ones who appeared to have one of the nation's top offenses tonight.

David jean baptiste the up and under.

He scored 12 points.

Stefan kenic lays it over to rod johnson for an easy bucket.

Mocs scored over 50 in the first half.

Final ticks of the first half, and matt ryan with a buzzer-beating three.

Mocs celebrate a 52-40 lead at the break.

A-j caldwell was a big spark off the bench.

He was 3-of-4 behind the arc in scoring 11-points.

All bulldogs coach duggar baucom could do was chill because u-t-c was rolling.

Big second half for ramon vila.

He powers up one basket from the right side.

Moments later he scores on the lob from the left side.

He had 17.

Coach paris was groovin'...i guess.

Citadel averaged nearly 82 points coming in.

They didn't hit seventy in losing 92-69 to u-t-c.

Paris:"but in the second half we had such a good defensive effort.

We held them to 29 in the second half and that's with 11 points scored after we made substitutions in that last three minutes or so."

Reporter:"when you score 100 in one game and 92 in this game.

That's gotta be fun basketball."

Caldwell:"that's not really normal for college basketball, especially in league play.

Whenever we have a game like this when you can put the ball in the basket, it's fun for everybody.

It's fun for the fans.

It's fun




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.