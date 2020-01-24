|
Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick
Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga" finally hit the theaters today.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.
