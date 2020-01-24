Global  

Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga" finally hit the theaters today.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick (IANS Review; Rating: * * *)

"Panga"; Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Yagna Bhasin; Direction:...
Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga [Video]Public review of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga

Public review of Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Panga is now out. The movie was released on 24th January. People said it is an inspirational movie and is a different film. Kangana stars in a lead role..

