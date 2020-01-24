Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'It doesn't listen to me!' Adorable toddler upset Alexa won't listen

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
'It doesn't listen to me!' Adorable toddler upset Alexa won't listen

'It doesn't listen to me!' Adorable toddler upset Alexa won't listen

The adorable moment two-and-a-half-year-old Jackson tried to activate Alexa but can't because she doesn't understand him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'It doesn't listen to me!' Adorable toddler upset Alexa won't listen

The adorable moment two-and-a-half-year-old Jackson tried to activate Alexa but can't because she doesn't understand him.

The clip, filmed on January 22 in New York, shows the moment toddler Jackson gets frustrated at Alexa ignoring him.

Jackson's mum Melissa told Newsflare: "Alexa is very big in our house, we use her to listen to music all the time.

He picked up how to do it by hearing us all the time and always tried to call her but she never picked up his little voice.

So that day he was very excited that she finally stopped when he said “Alexa”.

I decided to record him cause I thought it was adorable!" Jackson wanted Alexa to play him Wheels on the Bus, but she couldn't understand what he wanted.

"She doesn’t listen to me!" you can hear Jackson saying before getting very excited that she finally understands him.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.