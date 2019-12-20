Happy Birthday, Tatyana Ali!

Happy Birthday, Tatyana Ali!

Tatyana Marisol Ali turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actress.

1.

She started acting at the age of six on "Sesame Street." 2.

Ali started singing when she was just four years old.

3.

She collaborated with "Fresh Prince" co-star Will Smith on multiple songs including her hit single, "Boy You Knock Me Out." 4.

She traveled the country as a spokesperson for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

5.

Ali received the Living Legacy Award from the Caribbean Heritage Organization in Los Angeles in 2011.

Happy Birthday, Tatyana Ali!