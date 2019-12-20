Happy Birthday, Tatyana Ali!
Happy Birthday, Tatyana Ali!
Tatyana Marisol Ali
turns 41 years old today.
Here are five
fun facts about
the actress.
1.
She started acting at the
age of six on "Sesame Street." 2.
Ali started singing
when she was just
four years old.
3.
She collaborated with "Fresh Prince"
co-star Will Smith on multiple songs including
her hit single, "Boy You Knock Me Out." 4.
She traveled the country as a spokesperson for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.
5.
Ali received the Living Legacy
Award from the Caribbean Heritage
Organization in Los Angeles in 2011.
Happy Birthday,
Tatyana Ali!