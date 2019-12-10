Bill Murray Officially Returning for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Not all the main actors from the original two movies will be in 'Afterlife.'

One of them is Rick Moranis, who played the ghost-hunting team's ally Louis Tully.

The other is Harold Ramis, who died in 2014 at the age of 69.

According to Murray, the absence of Ramis' Egon Spengler will be discussed in 'Afterlife.'

Bill Murray, via 'Vanity Fair' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace.

The movie, which is being directed by Jason Reitman, reaches theaters on July 10.