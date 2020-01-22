Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war'

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war'

Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war'

Quentin Tarantino believes "original movies" like his are "at war" with huge franchises and could have had their "last stand" if it hadn't been for such a successful 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' #QuentinTarantino #Marvel #StarWars #Avengers #Godzilla https://t.co/h423glooQG 58 minutes ago

entertainm2019

Entertainment News 2019 Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' https://t.co/uBa0dTzkQg #movies 5 hours ago

My_JPA

MyJPA Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' https://t.co/WWmOjMgG0S https://t.co/J2H0BgGOhd 6 hours ago

Albany_Herald

The Albany Herald Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' https://t.co/52N9R75QyO https://t.co/5kJpLswVbA 7 hours ago

TheHenryHerald

The Henry Herald Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' https://t.co/wmS8TmDjTm https://t.co/o2c194GvPB 7 hours ago

topscallop

nicky wiesenfeld I feel like people aren’t talking enough about the fact that there’s a song written by Charles Manson in Once Upon… https://t.co/VAGsiYfmNd 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tarantino Says He's In War With 'Franchise Films' [Video]Tarantino Says He's In War With 'Franchise Films'

Quentin Tarantino told Deadline that he believes "a war for movies got played out this last year." Tarantino referenced "commercial products" like Marvel films, "Stars Wars," and James Bond..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood [Video]Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood

Quentin Tarantino admits he feels as though the time is right to walk away from directing to focus on being a father to his first child with his wife Daniella Pick.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.