3-Year-Old California Girl Hospitalized With Form of Coronavirus 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3-Year-Old California Girl Hospitalized With Form of Coronavirus A 3-year-old girl from Azusa, California was hospitalized with the corona virus after displaying flu-like symptoms, her mother said.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mark RT @LowCarbLoving: Three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a MONTH with a different strain of the deadly coronavirus that… 1 hour ago Lysette Three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a MONTH with a different strain of the deadly coronavirus… https://t.co/4tb0PFzj2L 1 hour ago InfantryMan76 Three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a MONTH with a different strain of the deadly c... #Topbuzz https://t.co/sFxCCw5jAB 2 hours ago Zack Aldrin RT @DailyMail: Three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a MONTH with a different strain of the deadly coronavirus https://t… 8 hours ago pam silleman designs A 3-year-old California girl has been hospitalized with a strain of the coronavirus, according to a report. https://t.co/eyB79llFYE 12 hours ago Republicans Are Back 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @AgnesTbias: @GuyFromV https://t.co/9Oan23igxT A case in Azusa California with a 3 year old child 18 hours ago _keke_121 Three-year-old California girl has been hospitalized for a MONTH with deadly coronavirus https://t.co/H18qWIUmUS 19 hours ago