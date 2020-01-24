Shanghai Disney Shuts To Prevent Spread Of Virus

Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday.

The closure is designed to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan.

According to Reuters, the virus has killed 25 people to date and infected more than 800.

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starting Friday.

During the holiday week, hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad, often spending time at Disney.