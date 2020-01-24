Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published

Man in hot water after being caught kissing at game

A man who was caught kissing a woman while attending a soccer game in Ecuador is now in hot water.

Last Saturday, CBS reporter Roger Gonzalez shared a clip in which the man was at a match between Barcelona SC and Delfin.

He is seen with his arm around a woman and kissing her before realizing that the moment was caught on a kiss cam.

He immediately pulls his arm away from her and stares straight ahead with a grim expression on his face.

"When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you're on camera," Gonzalez jokingly captioned the clip on Twitter.

The footage immediately went viral.

As of Thursday afternoon, it has received nearly 27 million views and over 342,000 likes.

Identified as Deyvi Andrade, the man reportedly took to Facebook and Instagram to later defend himself.

"I hope you never have to be in my position," he wrote.

"Everyone fails and we can forgive from our hearts.

God give me strength!"