43 People Are Being Medically Monitored After Coming In Contact With US Coronavirus Patient

43 people are being closely monitored following contact with the sole US sufferer of the Wuhan coronavirus.

They appear to be members of the public who accidentally ended up in shared space with him.

The medical monitoring consists of daily phone calls to check if each person is showing any symptoms. The global death toll for the virus is now at 25, with more than 800 confirmed cases of the illness.

The level of resources devoted to the single U.S.