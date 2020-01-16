Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:45s - Published < > Embed
NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

Later this morning, the New York Football Giants will close what has arguably been the franchise's greatest chapter - the 16-year career of quarterback Eli Manning.

CBS2's Chris Wragge looks back on his legacy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NY Giants Owner Won't Commit To Eli Manning In 2020, 'Everything's Up In The Air'

Has Eli Manning played his last down EVER for the New York Giants??? It certainly seems that way ......
TMZ.com - Published

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, two Super Bowl titles.
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •ReutersBBC SportTMZ.comCBC.caDenver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

VincentZahler

Vincent Zahler RT @JordanRaanan: Eli Manning’s retirement press conference is taking place in the Giants field house to accommodate the expected large cro… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons [Video]Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Retiring After 16 Seasons

Eli Manning, the Giants all-time great quarterback, has decided instead of being a back-up or signing on with another team, he'd rather retire at the age of 39; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire [Video]Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.