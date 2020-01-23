Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heavy snow, freezing rain will depend on your location and temperature this weekend

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Heavy snow, freezing rain will depend on your location and temperature this weekendWith Storm Hunter Mark Robinson
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NorthWayfarer

Northern Wayfarer RT @the_MWIS: Sunday: A cold front passes eastwards through the day, with heavy rain followed by showers, turning to snow on the hills, whi… 55 minutes ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @weathernetwork: While it's looking to be an at-times heavy snow event, there could also be a period of freezing rain or ice pellets for… 1 hour ago

lyates1994

Laurie Heading out to shovel before the wet snow builds up too much & gets really heavy &/or it starts freezing rain. 1 hour ago

weathernetwork

The Weather Network While it's looking to be an at-times heavy snow event, there could also be a period of freezing rain or ice pellets… https://t.co/iI5AFB1Dnj 1 hour ago

wf_bancroft

WX Bancroft Sat 11:00: Today: Freezing rain at times mixed with ice pellets changing to snow at times heavy this afternoon. Ris… https://t.co/InSYH7Uyw1 2 hours ago

the_MWIS

Mountain Weather Sunday: A cold front passes eastwards through the day, with heavy rain followed by showers, turning to snow on the… https://t.co/nkuw1g6smv 2 hours ago

StephenWBest

Stephen Best RT @PtboExaminer: Freezing rain, then heavy snow in forecast for Peterborough and area https://t.co/lUuK9FuzYo 2 hours ago

diegodelunamx

Diego De Luna RT @ChrisKnox413: In the last hour we've gone from freezing rain, to rain, and now heavy wet snow. And yes, that is some party rock music i… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

More rain and fog this weekend [Video]More rain and fog this weekend

More rain is expected this weekend with some snow possible as well. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:09Published

Moment Storm Gloria Hits Spain Leaving Two Dead [Video]Moment Storm Gloria Hits Spain Leaving Two Dead

This timelapse video shows the arrival of storm Gloria in northern and eastern Spain over the weekend bringing heavy rain and snow, killing two and forcing the closure of Alicante airport.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.