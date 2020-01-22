Global  

Illinois' Alan Griffin apologizes for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic

An Illinois basketball player is apologizing for his actions during Tuesday's game against Purdue.
Apologized for stepping on the chest of sasha stefanovic midway through the first half of the fighting illini's win over the boilers.

Griffin was ejected..

The sophomore tweeted an apology..

It reads quote..

I sincerely apologize for my actions toward sasha stefanovic during last night's game.

What happened was out of character and does not reflect who i am as a person.

Sasha was kind enough to allow me to meet him after the game to offer my apologies.

To sasha, coach painter and the rest of the purdue team, my coaches, teammates and illini nation, i am deeply sorry that this incident caused a distraction in what was otherwise a great night for our team.

I promise to coach underwood and my teammates that i will be more mindful in the future.

Pivoting to college football..

Purdue has found its new defensive line coach..

