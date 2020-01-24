Muslim students heckled during visit to State Capitol

Global  

A group of middle school-aged Muslim students were heckled by a group of men during a visit Wednesday to the State Capitol.
C1 3 of men during a visit wednesday to the state capitol.

The students were in frankfort for the first kentucky muslim day at the state capitol.

Abc 36's alex king has the details in our top story this morning.

A group of middle school-aged muslim students met with state lawmakers to advocate for proposed legislation, including anti- bullying measures.

Muslim students from lexington and louisville attended the events.

The council on american-islamic relations shared the video of the incident on facebook... that shows a group of men heckling the students.

The lexington herald-leader reports the man who shot the video is robert mccaw, who is cair's director of national government affairs.

In the video, you can see two men holding signs with biblical phrases that also called prophet muhammad a liar, murderer and child molesting pervert.

"the muslim faith is a false religion.

Islam is a false religion.

You must repent of your sins and come to jesus christ or you will go to hell."

"you guys know these are little kids right?

These are little kids.

You're harassing little kids right now."

Reportedly robert mccaw... the man taking the video... scolds the men.

Asking... if they understood they were harassing little kids.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

New




