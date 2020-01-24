Global  

Local wins $100K on video poker

A Las Vegas resident is $100K richer after hitting a jackpot on Sunday at The Orleans while playing video poker.

The person is choosing to remain anonymous.

The is the 2nd jackpot at The Orleans in 2 months.

A Texas man hit a $100K jackpot in December.
