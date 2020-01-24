Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands rally in Baghdad against US military presence

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:40s - Published < > Embed
Thousands rally in Baghdad against US military presence

Thousands rally in Baghdad against US military presence

People responded to a call by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr who has been rallying his supporters against Washington's interference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq: Thousands rally calling for US troop withdrawal

Demonstrators have staged a "million man march" in Baghdad calling for the US to end its military...
Deutsche Welle - Published

'No, No America': Thousands of Iraqis rally against U.S. military presence

Thousands of Iraqis rallied at two central Baghdad intersections on Friday after a prominent cleric...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands Gather In Baghdad To Protest U.S. Military Presence [Video]Thousands Gather In Baghdad To Protest U.S. Military Presence

Large crowds flooded the streets in Baghdad to demand the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

"No to America": Thousands of Iraqis rally against U.S. military presence [Video]"No to America": Thousands of Iraqis rally against U.S. military presence

Thousands of Iraqis rallied at two central Baghdad intersections on Friday after a prominent cleric called for a &quot;million strong&quot; protest against the American military presence,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.