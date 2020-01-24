Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus.

More than 500 have been infected.

The virus is thought to have been spread from an animal to a human.

More than a month after the first confirmed case in Wuhan, China officials confirmed the coronavirus spreads between humans.

It has been confirmed in a handful of other countries, including one case in the U.S. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. stated the risk to Americans is "low".

The World Health Organization will likely make an announcement concerning the outbreak soon
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China shuts down transport in 8 cities

China has now shut down bridges, halted public transport and closed a major airport to restrict the...
IndiaTimes - Published

20 Million People Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in China

20 Million People Under Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in ChinaThis is the largest quarantine ever attempted in the history of the world, lets hope it works.
eBaums World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK [Video]Prof. Whitty: 'Fair' chance of coronavirus cases in the UK

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has discussed the outcomes of today's emergency COBRA meeting and the UK government's strategies for handling the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Whitty said there..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.