20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus.

More than 500 have been infected.

The virus is thought to have been spread from an animal to a human.

More than a month after the first confirmed case in Wuhan, China officials confirmed the coronavirus spreads between humans.

It has been confirmed in a handful of other countries, including one case in the U.S. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. stated the risk to Americans is "low".

The World Health Organization will likely make an announcement concerning the outbreak soon