Public opinion on electric cars 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published Public opinion on electric cars AAA says that most people still aren't sure about electric cars. On a scale of 1 to 10, people fall in the middle when it comes to confidence in electric vehicles. But, they can save you about $1K a year in gas and maintenance costs. 0

Public opinion on electric cars BUT THE CURRENT PROBLEM IS -VERY FEW PEOPLE ARE BUYING INTOTHE IDEA OF GOING ELECTRIC.ON A SCALE OF ONE TO100...PEOPLE FALL IN THE MIDDLEWHEN IT COMES TO CONFIDENCE INELECTRIC CARS.THAT'S ACCORDING TO NEWFINDINGS BY J-D POWER.PEOPLE JUST DONT SEE THEM ASRELIABLE AS GAS POWEREDVEHICLES.BUT TRIPLE-A SAYS THOSE FEARSARE MOSTLY MISCONCEPTIONS."I THINK A LOT OF THE CONSUMERCONCERNS OUT THERE ARE RANGEANXIETY, BEING ABLE TO FIND ACHARGE BUT THERE ARE SOME OTHERTHINGS OUT THERE LIKE PEOPLELIKE TO HEAR THE HUM OF THEENGINE."TRIPLE-A FOUND ONCE CONSUMERSGOT INTO AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE--THOSE FEARS EASED OVER TIME.TRIPLE-A FOUND ONAVERAGE...ELECTRIC OWNERS SAVEABOUT 7- HUNDRED DOLLARS A YEARIN FUEL...AND ABOUT 3-HUNDRED BUCKS AYEAR ON MAINTENANCE.





