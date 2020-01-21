Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Touchdown Treats! Here Are Some Tasty Dessert Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Touchdown Treats! Here Are Some Tasty Dessert Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party!

Touchdown Treats! Here Are Some Tasty Dessert Ideas for Your Super Bowl Party!

You may have the wings and nachos ready for your big Super Bowl party, but what about dessert?

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guests Will Ditch Your Super Bowl Watch Party If the Food Isn't a Touchdown [Video]Guests Will Ditch Your Super Bowl Watch Party If the Food Isn't a Touchdown

Good food, friends and fun are required for a killer party, according to a new survey by Avocados From Mexico. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:13Published

What's for Dinner? - Super Beer Pulled Pork [Video]What's for Dinner? - Super Beer Pulled Pork

We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, Molly has a simple and tasty way to serve a crowd for a big game party or any night of the week. She shares the recipe for this Super..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.