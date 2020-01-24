Global  

Huntsville police investigating two deadly crashes on Jordan Lane

Huntsville police investigating two deadly crashes on Jordan Lane
Huntsville police investigating two deadly crashes on Jordan Lane

Were seriously hurt.

This morning we're learning more about the victims killed in two separate deadly crashes on jordan lane.

The first one happened tuesday at jordan lane and grizzard road.

A second took place yesterday afternoon at jordan lane and commercial drive.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now.

Rodneya, you just received new information about the identity of the victim killed in yesterday's wreck?

Huntsville police just sent out information about the wreck.

We know a 62 year old huntsville man was killed but police are not releasing the name at the family's request.

Take a look at your screen -- this is video from that scene.




Man killed in 3-car wreck [Video]Man killed in 3-car wreck

Huntsville Police say a man died after being involved in a three car wreck at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Commercial Drive

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

