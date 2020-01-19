Global  

St. Joseph Council Audit Request 10 Live (1-22-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Of dueling spreadsheets tonight at st.

Joseph's city hall... good evening, i'm bob cervera.

City council met tonight to get to the bottom of accusations made against the city.

The meeting is going on in it's fourth hour now, and kq2's alan van zandt is there with how it's all playing out.

Alan... the mood tense at times tonight as council listened to city manager bruce woody's response to nearly 50 instances of financial mismanagement and impropriety at city hall identified by accountant beau musser.

Woody characterized most of mussers complaints as only partially accurate or factually incorrect.

However, musser has been here at the meeting and reaffirmed his asertions that there are problems at city hall.

Musser said that while it'd been snowing all day in st.

Joe, there was a blizzard going on at icty hall-- referring to a snow job woody was trying put over on the council.

(sot everything i've documented for you thus far shows you what we werent' doing, we were not reviewing that exception reportthis is not up for debate.) the meeting is now into its 4th hour.

At last check the council was at item number ---- on mussers list.again, this list came from a letter musser sent to state auditor nicole galloway requesting the state come in and look over the city's books.much of the complaints had to do with sewer billing....others went toward road repair funds, deception by city staff that the council was actually deficit spending and a wide range of other issues.

Because the meeting is still going on, we havent had a chance to get reaction from council members or the mayor.

However, they've appeared to be quite interested in what both woody and musser had to say tonight.we will be here as long as it takes tonight and will have the latest on hometown this morning starting tomorrow at 5am.reporting from city




